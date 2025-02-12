Man Pleads Guilty for Cocaine Mailed to Brainerd Business

A 40-year-old former Breezy Point man has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree possession of cocaine after, in 2023, drug investigators tracked a mail shipment of 183 grams of cocaine to him.

For pleading guilty, Ian Ulrich, who now lives in Victoria, MN, could avoid prison time after receiving a 32-month stay of imposition for four years and supervised probation for four years. If compliant with the probation, Ulrich could request discharge halfway through.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, drug agents tracked a mail shipment of suspected drugs from Texas to a business that Ulrich was working at in Crow Wing County. After accepting the shipment, Ulrich drove away with the package before being arrested.