Man On Probation After Sex Crime

Rolyne Joseph
May. 18 2017
A man who raped a woman while she was sleeping in her apartment, is placed on probation.

Michael John Wind, 33, was sentenced Thursday, after a jury found him guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A forensic scientist testified that semen was found on the victim, which matched a DNA sample taken from Wind.

Wind, who had 10 years and four months in prison, committed the crime within the victim’s zone of privacy. Wind’s defense attorney and prosecutors wanted him to assess amenability to sex offender treatment.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Feb. and received credit for the 147 days he spent in the Beltrami County Jail.  He is currently undergoing outpatient sex offender treatment.

 

 

 

