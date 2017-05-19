Man On Probation After Sex Crime
A man who raped a woman while she was sleeping in her apartment, is placed on probation.
Michael John Wind, 33, was sentenced Thursday, after a jury found him guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A forensic scientist testified that semen was found on the victim, which matched a DNA sample taken from Wind.
Wind, who had 10 years and four months in prison, committed the crime within the victim’s zone of privacy. Wind’s defense attorney and prosecutors wanted him to assess amenability to sex offender treatment.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Feb. and received credit for the 147 days he spent in the Beltrami County Jail. He is currently undergoing outpatient sex offender treatment.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More
Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More