Man Missing Near Remer
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 60-year-old Ham Lake man.
David Rickbeil’s vehicle was located abandoned on Lake Washburn Road (County Road 48) in rural Remer.
The Sheriff’s Office requests assistance from the public with any information related to the whereabouts of Rickbeil.
Please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or your local law enforcement agency.
The Sheriff’s Department has not disclosed when the vehicle was found or when the last time Rickbeil was seen.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
This story has false information.. for 1 thing the male did NOT get arrested and... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More