Man Missing Near Remer

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 60-year-old Ham Lake man.

David Rickbeil’s vehicle was located abandoned on Lake Washburn Road (County Road 48) in rural Remer.

The Sheriff’s Office requests assistance from the public with any information related to the whereabouts of Rickbeil.

Please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Department has not disclosed when the vehicle was found or when the last time Rickbeil was seen.