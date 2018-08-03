Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
Man Missing Near Remer

Man Missing Near Remer

Aug. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a 60-year-old Ham Lake man.

David Rickbeil’s vehicle was located abandoned on Lake Washburn Road (County Road 48) in rural Remer.

The Sheriff’s Office requests assistance from the public with any information related to the whereabouts of Rickbeil.

Please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Department has not disclosed when the vehicle was found or when the last time Rickbeil was seen.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Groundwater Sampling Planned For Cass County

Two Arrested In Cass County For Meth Sales

4-H Horse Drill Team Preparing For Regional Competition

Parts Of Soo Line Trail Damaged In Remer

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Jessica said

This story has false information.. for 1 thing the male did NOT get arrested and... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Against Releasing Blueprints to 3-D Printed Guns

Minnesota is joining a lawsuit against the federal government to block the release of blueprints that show how to make 3D-printed plastic guns.
Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Against Releasing Blueprints to 3-D Printed Guns

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Early Morning Fire In Blackduck Forces Evacuation

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Cornhole Competition Brings In Crowds At Bemidji's Dragon Boat Festival

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Fond du Lac Band Sues Opioid Distributors

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Bemidji Chamber Hosts Fundraiser For Veterans Home

Posted on Aug. 3 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.