Man Missing After He Was Last Seen In Alexandria
A man is missing after he was last seen leaving a family cabin in Alexandria on Sunday, June 28th.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Brent Michael Latuff was last seen at a cabin on County Road 11 NE in Alexandria. Family and friends have not been able to contact him and there hasn’t been any activity on his cellphone.
Latuff was driving a grayish brown sand colored 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup with Minnesota License plate number, 698VZE. Latuff was pulling a silver gray trailer with a greenish brown canoe on top.
The public is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151with any additional information.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.