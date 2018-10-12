Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase Through Brainerd

A man lead Brainerd Police on a high-speed chase through Brainerd, including down South 6th Street through a road construction zone Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m. on October 11, a Brainerd police officer in the area of Washington and North 8th Street observed Devon Majersky, who was known to have a cancelled driver’s license, driving a blue Ford Explorer.

According to the Brainerd Police Department, when the officer activated emergency lights, Majersky immediately accelerated and fled south on South 6th Street through road construction at a very high speed with construction workers actively working.

The driver continued fleeing officers, driving through the yards of several homes. Majersky continued driving through the industrial park area of Southeast Brainerd and entered the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds where he crashed. Majersky then fled officers on foot into a wooded area where officers were able to apprehend him, according to a release.

Majersky was arrested and is awaiting charges for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 1st Degree DWI, driving after cancellation, and others.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.