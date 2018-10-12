Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase Through Brainerd

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

A man lead Brainerd Police on a high-speed chase through Brainerd, including down South 6th Street through a road construction zone Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m. on October 11, a Brainerd police officer in the area of Washington and North 8th Street observed Devon Majersky, who was known to have a cancelled driver’s license, driving a blue Ford Explorer.

According to the Brainerd Police Department, when the officer activated emergency lights, Majersky immediately accelerated and fled south on South 6th Street through road construction at a very high speed with construction workers actively working.

The driver continued fleeing officers, driving through the yards of several homes. Majersky continued driving through the industrial park area of Southeast Brainerd and entered the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds where he crashed. Majersky then fled officers on foot into a wooded area where officers were able to apprehend him, according to a release.

Majersky was arrested and is awaiting charges for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 1st Degree DWI, driving after cancellation, and others.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Police Looking For Information On Attempted Abduction

Minneapolis Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Bemidji

Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To Other Area Of Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Historical Museum Undergoing Renovations

The Crow Wing County Historical Museum is undergoing major renovations this fall. The improvements will extend the life of the building that
Posted on Oct. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Historical Museum Undergoing Renovations

Posted on Oct. 12 2018

Brainerd Girls Soccer Beats Buffalo

Posted on Oct. 12 2018

Bemidji Girls Soccer Takes Win Over Crookston

Posted on Oct. 12 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Soccer Falls To Duluth Denfeld In Playoffs

Posted on Oct. 12 2018

Brainerd Boys Soccer Defeats Moorhead In Overtime Win

Posted on Oct. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.