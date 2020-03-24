Lakeland PBS

Man Killed In Clearwater County House Fire

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 24 2020

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s office announced that a 63-year-old man, Gerald LaPaunt, was found deceased inside his residence due to a house fire.

The Sheriff’s office received a call at 10:30 p.m. last night, for reported smoke coming from the roof along Minnesota Highway 92 approximately 9 miles south of Bagley.

The Bagley fire department was able to put out the fire and that is when the resident of the home,LaPaunt, was found.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall was contacted and is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted at UND Forensic Pathology Center in Grand Forks.

