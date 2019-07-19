Man Injured In Personal Watercraft Explosion On Holt Lake Near Garrison

A man suffered unknown injuries when the personal watercraft he was sitting on exploded on Holt Lake near Garrison Friday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, July 19, deputies responded to a report of a watercraft explosion off of Linden Street on Holt Lake. Witnesses reported that a 46-year-old man was sitting on the watercraft when he attempted to start it, gasoline fumes ignited, and the watercraft exploded, throwing him into the air.

The man, who was wearing a lifejacket, landed in the water and swam to a nearby dock where he was assisted to shore. He was transported by ambulance to Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Garrison Fire and Rescue and Mille Lacs Health Systems Ambulance.