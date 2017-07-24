Man Injured In Itasca County Crash
A 21-year-old Deer River man was injured in a car crash late Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 172 in Itasca County.
Caleb Erickson, 21, was traveling north on Highway 6 shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night when his 2013 Ford F150 collided with a 2001 Ford F350, being driven by Gavin Kossow, 20, also of Deer River.
Erickson was transported to Deer River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Minnesota State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by Itasca County, Deer River Fire and Ambulance, as well as Deer River Police Department.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you Mal. I appreciate and value a lot for this information,... Read More
You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More