DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Man Injured In Itasca County Crash

Clayton Castle
Jul. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

A 21-year-old Deer River man was injured in a car crash late Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 172 in Itasca County.

Caleb Erickson, 21, was traveling north on Highway 6 shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night when his 2013 Ford F150 collided with a 2001 Ford F350, being driven by Gavin Kossow, 20, also of Deer River.

Erickson was transported to Deer River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by Itasca County, Deer River Fire and Ambulance, as well as Deer River Police Department.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Injured In Train-Car Collision In Beltrami County

Brainerd Woman Injured In Bemidji Crash

Man Injured In Crash That Killed Two Horses

Four Injured In Single Car Crash In Aitkin County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Rajan Sharma said

Thank you Mal. I appreciate and value a lot for this information,... Read More

Virginia Overton said

You guys did a great job and I sure appreciate it very very much! Thank you for... Read More

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Police Still Looking For Missing Man

The Brainerd Police Department are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a 29-year-old Brainerd man, last seen in downtown Brainerd on
Posted on Jul. 24 2017

Latest Stories

Brainerd Police Still Looking For Missing Man

Posted on Jul. 24 2017

Former GOP Chair Announces Run For Governor

Posted on Jul. 24 2017

Linkin Park Releases Statement After Band Member's Death

Posted on Jul. 24 2017

Tornado Confirmed In Beltrami County

Posted on Jul. 24 2017

Perham Man Seriously Injured In Wadena Motorcycle Crash

Posted on Jul. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.