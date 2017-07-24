Man Injured In Itasca County Crash

A 21-year-old Deer River man was injured in a car crash late Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 172 in Itasca County.

Caleb Erickson, 21, was traveling north on Highway 6 shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night when his 2013 Ford F150 collided with a 2001 Ford F350, being driven by Gavin Kossow, 20, also of Deer River.

Erickson was transported to Deer River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by Itasca County, Deer River Fire and Ambulance, as well as Deer River Police Department.