Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

Josh Peterson
Dec. 7 2017
A Racine, Minnesota man was sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after rolling his vehicle into a ditch west of Bemidji.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Arent Ravenhorst, 67 was driving a 1999 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 2 when the Jeep lost control and entered the east ditch and rolled.

Ravenhorst was transported to Sanford Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were classified as snow and Ice.

Ravenhorst was not wearing a seatbelt.

