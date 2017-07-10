DONATE

Man Injured In Crash That Killed Two Horses

Clayton Castle
Jul. 10 2017
Two horses are dead after a car struck them in westbound lanes of Highway 210 in Hewitt late on Saturday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

David Schetnan, 66 of Breckenridge, was injured in the crash after his 2003 Buick Park Ave struck the horses after coming over the hill near 121st Street.

Schetnan was transported to Tri County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting in the investigation were the Todd County Sheriff’s Department, Hewitt Fire Department, and Tri-County Ambulance.

Clayton Castle
Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

