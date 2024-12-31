Dec 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Man Injured in Crash on Stolen Motorcycle Near Little Falls

A St. Cloud man was injured in a crash on a stolen motorcycle in Morrison County early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on December 29th at around 1:12 a.m., their office received a call about a motorcycle accident on 213th Street, about five miles north of Little Falls in Belle Prairie River Township. The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Christian Ramiro of St. Cloud, was driving east on 213th Street when he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and went into a ditch.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office later learned that Ramiro was allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with the Rice Police Department earlier that night and that the motorcycle was reported stolen from St. Cloud.

Ramiro was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, where he was treated and later released for minor injuries. He was then turned over to the Rice Police Department and transported to the Stearns County Jail.

