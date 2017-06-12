Man Injured In Cass County Crash

An 83-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a car crash on Sunday afternoon.

Harold Mowder, 83, of Park Rapids, was the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado that collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse that was attempting to make a U-turn on Highway 64 in McKinley Township shortly before 2:00 P.M. on Sunday afternoon.

The Silverado was carrying a boat/trailer that became disconnected by the crash, rolled and skid across the roadway before resting on the Northbound side of Highway 64.

No other passengers or drivers involved were injured in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.