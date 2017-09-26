Man Injured In Blackduck Rollover Crash

A man was transported to the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash near 5000 block of Alwood Road NE in Blackduck.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a call came into the 911 center on Friday, Sept. 23 at approximately 12:03 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Ben J. Gillund of Maple Plain, Minnesota, was traveling west on County Road 30 when he entered the north ditch and the vehicle overturned and struck a power pole. Gillund was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was transported by Blackduck Ambulance to Sanford emergency department in Bemidji.

It was determined that alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.