DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Man Injured In Blackduck Rollover Crash

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

A man was transported to the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash near 5000 block of Alwood Road NE in Blackduck.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a call came into the 911 center on Friday, Sept. 23 at approximately 12:03 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Ben J. Gillund of Maple Plain, Minnesota, was traveling west on County Road 30 when he entered the north ditch and the vehicle overturned and struck a power pole. Gillund was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was transported by Blackduck Ambulance to Sanford emergency department in Bemidji.

It was determined that alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids Man Injured in OHV Crash

Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Lake George

Local Organization Helping Save Lives One Pancake At A Time For Project Lifesaver

Man Dies In Mobile Home Fire In Buzzle Township

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

United Way Hits The Streets For Small Business Blitz

From the same group that brought you last week’s Poverty Simulation, the United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties hit the streets today
Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Latest Stories

United Way Hits The Streets For Small Business Blitz

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Homicides Are Down Significantly Throughout Minnesota

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Pickup Driver Charged In Fatal Amish Buggy Crash

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

BSU Women's Soccer Keeps Perfect Record With Win Over Minot State

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

Wadena-Deer Creek Ekes Out Win Against Park Rapids Area

Posted on Sep. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.