Man Injured In ATV Crash In Morrison County

A Randall man was injured early Sunday morning after his ATV flipped and landed on top of him, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday after Damon Salyard, 47, of Randall, was driving an ATV in the ditch off of Lake Camille Drive, approximately four miles north of Randall in Cushing Township. Salyard then lost control after hitting the ditch and the ATV rolled on top of him.

Life Link III was called to airlift Salyard to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, although the case is still under investigation.

The MN State Patrol, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance.