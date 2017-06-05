Man Injured In Aitkin County Crash
A Dalbo, Minn. man was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Aitkin County after a failed attempt to pass another vehicle.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday when a 2003 Ford Super Duty, traveling northbound on Highway 65, was hit after attempting to pass a 2001 GMC Sierra. The GMC, which was also carrying a camper on the back, struck the truck and forced it into a ditch.
Robert Peters, 66, of Dalbo, was transported to Riverwood Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Reports show that Peters, a passenger in the Ford, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
