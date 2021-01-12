Man Injured Following Snowmobile Crash on Cross Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An man was injured following a snowmobile crash on Cross Lake yesterday.

At approximately 1:26 PM, on Monday, January 11th, Crow Wing County Dispatch received a call about a snowmobile crash on the north end of Cross Lake, east of the Wharf Channel, involving a 59-year-old man from Andover, MN. Peter King, the driver, rolled the snowmobile after hitting an ice ridge on the lake. King was riding along a marker trail but wasn’t on it. King was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby via ambulance after sustaining a possible leg injury.

In a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Scott Goddard wants to remind snowmobilers to always ride in groups, stay on marked trails, and drive at safe speeds. He also advised that ice conditions can change daily, and even marked trail systems can have dangerous obstacles that can be difficult to navigate if driving at a high rate of speed.

