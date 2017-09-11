Man Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Semi

A Sunday morning crash in Aitkin County has left a Sartell man injured after striking a parked semi tractor-trailer.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Andrew Glen Tapper, 25, was driving northbound in a 2013 Chrysler 200 on Highway 65 at Highway 210 around 3:00am. Tappers vehicle left the road and went through brush and trees before striking the park semi tractor-trailer.

Tapper suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that alcohol was a factor and that Tapper was wearing a seat belt and the airbag was deployed.