Man In Custody Escapes Triggering A Code Red Alert

At approximately 5:00 Friday morning a Code Red Alert was issued for a man who escaped custody.

Through a post on the Bemidji Police Department’s Facebook page, the department is asking for help from the public with assistance in locating 25 year old Keanu Joseph Major. He was last seen in the northwest part of Bemidji in leg shackles and a waist belt with restraints and an orange jumpsuit.

Major is described as an Native American male, 5’10 195 pounds with black hair and facial hair and hazel eyes. Major has a tattoo on his neck that says “Victoria”.

Major is considered dangerous and the public is asked not to make contact with him.

If you see Major or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately.