Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase in Beltrami County Near Bemidji

A 26-year-old man is in custody after leading authorities in Beltrami County on a high-speed chase on Tuesday near Bemidji.

According to a press release from Sheriff Jason Riggs, Dillon Taylor was arrested after deputies used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to disable the vehicle he was driving. Taylor was arrested for felony fleeing, gross misdemeanor driving while impaired, and for an outstanding warrant and is currently in custody at the Beltrami County Jail.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received information that a subject with an outstanding felony warrant was in a vehicle heading west from Bemidji. Deputies originally tried to stop the vehicle Taylor was driving in the area of Highway 89 and Highway 2 around 5 p.m.

Taylor fled on Highway 2 and Eckles Road, reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour before being arrested on Cardinal Road.