Man In Custody After Fatal Stabbing in Crosby
One woman is dead and her brother in custody after a stabbing at a senior living center in Crosby on Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, Crosby Police responded to a report of a stabbing at Heartwood Senior Living Center.
David Micheal Otey of Cambridge was arrested at Heartwood Senior Living Center immediately following the incident. The victim, Danyele Marie Johnson of Ironton, was pronounced dead at the scene in what is being ruled a homicide.
Johnson was an employee at Heartwood Senior Living. Otey is being held at the Crow Wing County Jail on suspicion of second-degree intentional murder.
