Man Hospitalized After Shooting Incident in Rural Cass Lake

Cass County authorities are investigating a shooting in Cass Lake that hospitalized a man early this morning.

At 2:45 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots being heard in the Tract 33 housing area in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake. Additional reporters were received that a 39-year-old man arrived at Cass Lake Indian Health Services with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the area and started investigating. A vehicle involved in the incident was identified and secured. Search warrants were executed and residences in the area of the incident were searched.

The victim was transported from the Cass Lake hospital to another healthcare facility. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.