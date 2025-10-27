Man Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Self in Leg in Beltrami County

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized in Bemidji after suffering what authorities are calling an accidental self-inflected gunshot to his leg.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said in a press release that the man had exited a vehicle and shot himself while attempting to unload a firearm. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. on Monday in Sugar Bush Township, located northwest of Pennington.

The driver of the vehicle began traveling to Cass Lake Indian Health Service with the victim, but law enforcement and emergency medical services intercepted the vehicle and began rendering medical care. The man was then taken by ambulance to Sanford Health in Bemidji, where his condition is unknown.

The victim’s name has not been released.