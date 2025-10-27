Oct 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Man Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Self in Leg in Beltrami County

A 42-year-old man was hospitalized in Bemidji after suffering what authorities are calling an accidental self-inflected gunshot to his leg.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said in a press release that the man had exited a vehicle and shot himself while attempting to unload a firearm. The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. on Monday in Sugar Bush Township, located northwest of Pennington.

The driver of the vehicle began traveling to Cass Lake Indian Health Service with the victim, but law enforcement and emergency medical services intercepted the vehicle and began rendering medical care. The man was then taken by ambulance to Sanford Health in Bemidji, where his condition is unknown.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Car Crash Road Police Lights Centerline Generic Thumbnail

10-27-2025

News

Bagley Teen Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash Near Solway

itasca county highway 169 task force award thumbnail

10-27-2025

Community

Itasca Co. Highway 169 Task Force Honored for Work to Reduce Traffic Deaths

lakes area food shelf stocking thumbnail

10-27-2025

Community

Walz Announces $4 Million in Emergency Funding for MN Food Shelves

Lakeland News File

10-27-2025

Education & Government

Upper Red Lake Winter Walleye Limit Lowered to 4 for 2025-26