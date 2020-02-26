Man From Bemidji Announces Candidacy For Minnesota House 2A

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Jeremiah Liend who is from Bemidji, announced his plan to run for the Minnesota House district 2A at the DFL caucus last night.

Liend spoke with the caucuses within the district and explained a three plank platform that focuses on sustainable development, campaign reform and criminal justice reform.

Liend, has run for office three times in 2004, 2008 for Bemidji Mayor and in 2016 as a registered write-in candidate for Minnesota governor and decided to announce his candidacy due to the recent withdrawal of Michael Northbird.

Although Liend is from Bemidji, he currently lives in Turtle River and works in the solar industry.

