May 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Man Found Guilty of Sexual Abusing Minor on Red Lake Reservation

A 37-year-old man has been found guilty in federal court of two counts of sexually abusing a minor on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Clarence Edward Clark, Jr. sexually assaulted a minor victim who was physically incapacitated in the early morning hours of March 1st, 2024.

Another minor present at the home interrupted the assault and ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor called 911, and Red Lake police responded and found Clark intoxicated at the scene and apprehended him there.

A jury convicted Clark on both sexual abuse charges on May 15th.

