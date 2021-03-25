Man Found Dead Under A Vehicle In Morrison County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Little Falls man is now dead after being found pinned underneath a vehicle in Morrison County.

According to the release, on Monday, March 22 at about 10:20 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned under a vehicle at Rick’s Towing & Auto Sales, located in Royalton.

39-year-old Nicholas Norstad was found dead at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, MN State Patrol, and the Royalton Fire Department.

This case remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today