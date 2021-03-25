Lakeland PBS

Man Found Dead Under A Vehicle In Morrison County

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 25 2021

A Little Falls man is now dead after being found pinned underneath a vehicle in Morrison County.

According to the release, on Monday, March 22 at about 10:20 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man pinned under a vehicle at Rick’s Towing & Auto Sales, located in Royalton.

39-year-old Nicholas Norstad was found dead at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department, MN State Patrol, and the Royalton Fire Department.

This case remains under investigation.

