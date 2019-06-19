Lakeland PBS
Man Found Dead On Wadena County Fairgrounds Identified

Jun. 19 2019

The man who was found dead on the Wadena County fairgrounds has been identified as Roger Alan Donnelly, 54, of Minneapolis. The Wadena Police Department says no foul play is suspected in Donnelly’s death.

Donnelly’s body was first discovered inside a ticket booth on Thursday June 6th. It is unknown exactly how long the body was there before it was found.

The Wadena Police Department did not release the cause of the death.

The Wadena Police Department was assisted by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in the investigation.

