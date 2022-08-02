Man Found Dead Inside Cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park
A man was found dead inside a rental cabin at Lake Bemidji State Park on July 26th, but Beltrami County Sheriff’s officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.
Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton says in a press release that Matthew Craig Skarperud was found dead inside an enclosed porch. Skarperud, who is from Iowa, was in Bemidji to play in The Birchmont Golf tournament.
Walton says autopsy results on Skarperud are pending.
