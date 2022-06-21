Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Downtown Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Police Department found a man dead in a wooded area near downtown Brainerd last Thursday.

41-year-old Chad Michael Pierzinski was found dead in a makeshift structure. According to Brainerd police, it is believed that he had been living there. The report came in after some of his acquaintances reported going to his location after not seeing him for several days.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. No cause of death has been determined, and more information will become available once toxicology reports are received in the coming weeks.

