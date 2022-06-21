Lakeland PBS

Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Downtown Brainerd

Lakeland News — Jun. 20 2022

The Brainerd Police Department found a man dead in a wooded area near downtown Brainerd last Thursday.

41-year-old Chad Michael Pierzinski was found dead in a makeshift structure. According to Brainerd police, it is believed that he had been living there. The report came in after some of his acquaintances reported going to his location after not seeing him for several days.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. No cause of death has been determined, and more information will become available once toxicology reports are received in the coming weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Merrifield Man Dies After Swimming Accident on Pelican Lake

22-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Dies in Rollover Accident in Clearwater County

Incoming Brainerd Superintendent Developing New Communication Plan

Brainerd Woman Who Died After Being Hit By Truck Identified

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.