Man Found Dead in Trommald
A 37-year old man was found dead Thursday night in the City of Trommald.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s department responded to a call of an unresponsive man in Trommald.
Upon arrival, deputies found a 37-year old male deceased. The press release did not specify where they found the the 37-year old’s body. The name of the man is being withheld pending the notification of family.
The body was transferred to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The death remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected according to the sheriff’s office.
