Man Found Dead in Hubbard County From Apparent Hit-and-Run

A man was found dead lying on the road in Hubbard County early Thursday morning.

On May 20, at about 4:20 AM, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive man lying on the road on Hubbard County Road 101, south of U.S. Highway 2.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found 27-year-old Dominic Cloud of Cass Lake, MN deceased. Investigators believe that Cloud was struck by a vehicle and is a victim of a hit-and-run crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

