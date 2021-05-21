Lakeland PBS

Man Found Dead in Hubbard County From Apparent Hit-and-Run

Destiny Wiggins — May. 21 2021

A man was found dead lying on the road in Hubbard County early Thursday morning.

On May 20, at about 4:20 AM, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive man lying on the road on Hubbard County Road 101, south of U.S. Highway 2.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found 27-year-old Dominic Cloud of Cass Lake, MN deceased. Investigators believe that Cloud was struck by a vehicle and is a victim of a hit-and-run crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

