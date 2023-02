Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 44-year-old man was found dead in a fish house on Lake Bemidji on Sunday afternoon.

Family members found the man in the fish house on the southwest corner of Lake Bemidji around 1:45 p.m. Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs says foul play is not suspected.

The man’s name has not been released, and Riggs says no additional information is available at this time.

