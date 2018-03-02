DONATE

Man Found Dead In Fish House At Eelpout Festival

Nathan Green
Mar. 1 2018
Cass County Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Bemidji man who was found in a fish house Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the Eelpout Festival around 9 AM Sunday morning after a report of an unresponsive man in a fish house. The man was taken to the Park Rapids Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and authorities at this time are not speculating on the cause of the death.

