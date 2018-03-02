Man Found Dead In Fish House At Eelpout Festival
Cass County Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Bemidji man who was found in a fish house Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the Eelpout Festival around 9 AM Sunday morning after a report of an unresponsive man in a fish house. The man was taken to the Park Rapids Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
An autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and authorities at this time are not speculating on the cause of the death.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More
Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More
Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More
Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More