Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire

Man Found Dead In Cable Lake Near Mentor

Malaak KhattabOct. 24 2019

A 69-year-old man was found dead in Cable Lake in Polk County on Wednesday, October 23.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:22 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Mentor Fire and Rescue, and County EMS responded to a report of a male face down in the lake at 34433 140th Ave SE.

Steven Wayne Sveningson was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts by first responders failed.

An autopsy is pending, but no criminal activity is suspected. No further information is being released at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Body Of Missing Outing Woman Apparently Found

Possible Human Bone Found In Rural Polk County

Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

Man Found Dead After Polk County Deputies Respond To Report Of Assault

Latest Story

One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire

About 40 firefighters from the Shevlin, Solway, and Bagley Fire Departments battled a house fire Thursday night in Shevlin, just west of Bemidji.
Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Latest Stories

One Person Unaccounted For In Shevlin House Fire

Posted on Oct. 25 2019

Bemidji Area Women Honored at 3rd Annual Women United Tribute Award Breakfast

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Lions Club Hosts 5th Annual Fall Cash Raffle

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Bemidji Community Theater: An Evening With Andrew Lloyd Webber

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Celebrates Unity Day

Posted on Oct. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.