Man Found Dead at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, Suspect Arrested

Mary BalstadMay. 10 2023

A man was found dead at the Digi-Key Corporation in Thief River Falls yesterday, causing law enforcement to begin an investigation.

According to the Thief River Falls Police Department, on May 9 at about 10:12 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a dead male at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls. Upon arriving to the scene, officers learned that the victim died due to “homicidal violence.”

One person has been arrested in relation to the case. Jorge Luis Benitez-Estremera, 32, is currently in custody at the Pennington County Jail on a second degree intentional murder charge. The victim’s identify will not be released until the family is notified.

There is an ongoing investigation with the police department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The release states there is no threat to the public at this time. More information will be released when available.

By — Mary Balstad

