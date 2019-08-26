Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Found Dead After Polk County Deputies Respond To Report Of Assault

Aug. 26 2019

A man was found dead after deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in Gonvick on Friday, August 23.

According to a news release, on Friday at around 11:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at 29631 420th Avenue SE in Gonvick. Upon arrival, 51-year-old Jonathon Neil Sundquist of Gonvick was found to be deceased. During the incident, a female was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and no further information will be released at this time. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Clearbrook Fire Department.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Sentenced To More Than 12 Years For Poisoning 4-Month-Old

Red Lake Women Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison For Assaulting Boyfriend

Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Discharge Of A Firearm

Man Who Attacked Brainerd High School Teacher In Locker Room Sentenced

Latest Story

The Bemidji Alliance Responds To City Council

The Bemidji Alliance filed a formal personnel misconduct complaint to the City of Bemidji on August 1, 2019. According to an open Letter to the
Posted on Aug. 26 2019

Latest Stories

The Bemidji Alliance Responds To City Council

Posted on Aug. 26 2019

BSU Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics With Golf Tournament

Posted on Aug. 24 2019

MN GOP Gathers In Bemidji For Annual Dinner And Fundraiser

Posted on Aug. 24 2019

Nisswa Celebrates Grand Opening Of Lake Park And Recreation Area

Posted on Aug. 24 2019

Exploring What's New In 2019 At The Minnesota State Fair

Posted on Aug. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.