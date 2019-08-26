Man Found Dead After Polk County Deputies Respond To Report Of Assault

A man was found dead after deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in Gonvick on Friday, August 23.

According to a news release, on Friday at around 11:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at 29631 420th Avenue SE in Gonvick. Upon arrival, 51-year-old Jonathon Neil Sundquist of Gonvick was found to be deceased. During the incident, a female was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and no further information will be released at this time. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Clearbrook Fire Department.