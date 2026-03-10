Mar 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Man Found Dead After House Fire Near Wadena Identified

Otter Tail County authorities have identified the man who was found dead after a house fire near Wadena on Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the victim has been identified as 66-year-old Joseph Thomas Miller. They say Miller was the owner and sole resident at the home, located northwest of Wadena on the 37000 block of County Highway 75, that was destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters from Bluffton, Wadena, Sebeka, and New York Mills responded to the scene in the early morning hours of Mar. 9. The cause of death remains under investigation, but authorities say at this time no foul play is suspected.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

