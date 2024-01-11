Man Fatally Shot by Police in East Grand Forks Identified by Family Members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Family members have identified the man who was shot by police in East Grand Forks yesterday.

The man who died is 42-year-old Lucas Gilbertson of East Grand Forks. He was shot by a police officer who was executing an arrest warrant in Rhinehart Township, which is on the south side of the city.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified. No other details have been made public.

The Minnesota BCA was contacted and will be investigating the shooting along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

