A 32-year-old Bayport, Minnesota man is facing 10 felony charges in connection with a crash near Pine River in May that killed three people and seriously injured three others, including himself.

Kyle Jones is charged with six counts of criminal vehicular homicide and four counts of criminal vehicular operation. According to the criminal complaint in the case, on May 5 just before 12:30 a.m., Jones was driving a pickup west on 24th Street S when the pickup went into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a car headed the other direction.

Jones’s pickup’s airbag control module showed that there was little to no steering input in the final five seconds leading into the crash. It also showed there were no applications of the brakes by the driver prior to the crash.

Jones admitted to investigators that he had several alcoholic drinks at an area bar that night. A preliminary breath test showed Jones had a blood alcohol level of .164 shortly after the crash, and his blood later tested at an alcohol concentration of .127.

The driver of the other car, 39-year-old Royal Noe of Hillman, died following the crash, as did two passengers in Noe’s car: 50-year-old Heather Ceballos of Brainerd and 36-year-old Corey Peterson of Brainerd.

A third passenger, 53-year-old Kelly Kuschel of Pine River, suffered life-threatening injuries, including eight fractured vertebrae.

Jones is not in custody after posting $30,000 bail or bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 13 in Cass County District Court before Judge Austad.