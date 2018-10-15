Lakeland PBS
Man Escapes House Fire In Camp Ripley

Anthony Scott
Oct. 15 2018
A man was able to escape from his house in Camp Ripley after a fire started and engulfed his house late last night.

At around 11 p.m. fire crews arrived to 645 Ripley street to extinguish the fire. Since Fort Ripley is not near any fire station, the flames completely engulfed the house when fire crews arrived.

Mike Notla, the resident of the home, was able to make it out and is being treated for smoke inhalation injuries. Fire crews took two hours to completely extinguish flames, and the home could not be saved. After investigation, the Little Falls fire department has determined the cause of the fire to be from a wood stove inside the house.

Notla’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Little Falls fire department was assisted by the Brainerd fire department to fight the flames.

To learn more about the fire, listen to Carolyn Jensen, Notla’s neighbor, in the video below.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

