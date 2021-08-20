Lakeland PBS

Man Drowns in Leech Lake Near Walker

Nick UrsiniAug. 20 2021

A 65-year old male died on Thursday after an apparent drowning on Leech Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male party struggling in the water near the Sand Point area of Leech Lake near Walker.

According to the release, the person who placed the call said they saw the male party in the water near a pontoon, but as they got closer, they could no longer see or locate the male in the water.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located the pontoon and immediately began searching the area. At 2:14 PM, the body of a 65-year old adult male of Oak Grove was located in the water deceased.

The identification of the male is being withheld pending notification of family members.

 

 

