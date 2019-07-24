Lakeland PBS
Man Drowns In Lake Burgen Near Alexandria

Jul. 24 2019

A 49-year-old Lowry man is dead after drowning in Lake Burgen near Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received the call yesterday at 5:25 p.m. from a distraught caller at the Lake Burgen public access. Deputies arriving on scene were informed that a male was submerged in the water and had not resurfaced.

Douglas County Dive Rescue team was paged out and responded along with North Ambulance and LifeLink III Air Ambulance.

The male’s body was recovered from the water approximately 50 feet from shore in approximately 10 feet of water. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family members. The case remains under investigation.

