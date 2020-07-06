Lakeland PBS

Man Drowns In Carlos Lake According To Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 6 2020

Sheriff Tony Wolbersen of Douglas County said that a man was found deceased underwater in Lake Carlos on Sunday.

The identification of the man will not be released until notification of family has finished according to Sheriff Wolbersen.

On Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office recieved a report of a possible drowning on the north end of Carlos Lake near Carlos state park. This latest report ends what was a two day search for the man.

The search was led by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Dive Rescue Team and numerous other emergency responders.

The man was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for identification and cause of death determination.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

