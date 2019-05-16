Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Dies While Attempting To Free ATV On Remote Crow Wing County Trail

May. 16 2019

A 71-year-old man died while attempting to free an ATV on a remote trail in the Stewart Lake area of Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, May 15 at approximately 5:37 p.m. their office received a call from an individual who reported a medical situation on a remote trail near Stewart Lake in Timothy Township. The caller reported that he was assisting an individual, 71-year-old David Willard Zvorak of Pine River, in attempting to get his ATV unstuck. When the caller and Zvorak were attempting to free the ATV, Zvorak appeared to suffer a medical episode and fell to the ground unconscious.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency personnel had difficulty locating Zvorak and several got stuck on the trails themselves. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer was the first to reach the victim and attempted lifesaving efforts.

Shortly after, deputies, North Memorial Ambulance personnel, and the Ideal Fire Department arrived on the scene and assisted. After lifesaving efforts were attempted, Zvorak was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a difficult rescue situation due to the very remote area and the conditions of the trails,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard. “I want to thank all agencies and personnel involved for assisting on the tragic event.”

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ideal Fire Department, North Ambulance, the Minnesota DNR, and the Crow Wing County Drone Team.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Explore Minnesota Hosts Listening Session In Brainerd Lakes Area

Authorities Investigating Emily Area Residence After Explosives-Related Injury

One Man Dead After ATV Crash In Cohasset

One Man Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover Near Brainerd

What do you think?

Latest Story

Brainerd Hockey’s Mitch Andrees Commits to Boston College

Posted on May. 16 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd Hockey's Mitch Andrees Commits to Boston College

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brainerd Softball Falls In Game 1, Gets Big Win In Game 2 Against Sartell-St. Stephen

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brainerd Girls Golf Hosts Invitational At Madden's

Posted on May. 16 2019

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Lacrosse Takes Win Over Proctor/Hermantown

Posted on May. 16 2019

Brittany Gomez Named BSU Softball Interim Head Coach

Posted on May. 16 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.