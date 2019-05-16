Man Dies While Attempting To Free ATV On Remote Crow Wing County Trail

A 71-year-old man died while attempting to free an ATV on a remote trail in the Stewart Lake area of Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, May 15 at approximately 5:37 p.m. their office received a call from an individual who reported a medical situation on a remote trail near Stewart Lake in Timothy Township. The caller reported that he was assisting an individual, 71-year-old David Willard Zvorak of Pine River, in attempting to get his ATV unstuck. When the caller and Zvorak were attempting to free the ATV, Zvorak appeared to suffer a medical episode and fell to the ground unconscious.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency personnel had difficulty locating Zvorak and several got stuck on the trails themselves. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer was the first to reach the victim and attempted lifesaving efforts.

Shortly after, deputies, North Memorial Ambulance personnel, and the Ideal Fire Department arrived on the scene and assisted. After lifesaving efforts were attempted, Zvorak was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a difficult rescue situation due to the very remote area and the conditions of the trails,” said Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard. “I want to thank all agencies and personnel involved for assisting on the tragic event.”

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ideal Fire Department, North Ambulance, the Minnesota DNR, and the Crow Wing County Drone Team.