Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident In Clearwater County

Clayton Castle
Feb. 13 2017
A man is dead after his snowmobile crashed on Sunday on McKenzie Lake Road in Clearwater County.

Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene along McKenzie Lake Road and found Daniel John Stock, 59, of Mahnomen, dead after his snowmobile crashed. The office received the call around 12:5o p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the initial investigation at the scene by the Bagley Fire Department, the White Earth Police Department, the White Earth Conservation Department, and Bagley Sanford Ambulance.

Teenager Injured in Brainerd Crash

A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 18 in Brainerd on Saturday morning.
Posted on Feb. 13 2017

