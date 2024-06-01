Jun 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Man Dies in Rollover Crash Near Outing in Cass County

A 51-year-old Outing man has died in a crash involving two vehicles near Outing.

The crash happened just before 9:20 Thursday night on County Road 48 in Crooked Lake Township. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that Robert Dewitt was driving a pickup truck that rolled in the roadway, and Dewitt was ejected from the truck. A dump truck then struck the pickup that had rolled.

Dewitt was pronounced dead after being taken from the scene by ambulance.

