Man Dies In Mobile Home Fire In Buzzle Township

One man is dead after a fatal fire at his his mobile home, believed to have started in the living room.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal fire happened on Thursday, Aug. 31 at approximately 5:57 a.m. at the 17000 block of Buzzle Rd NW, about 20 miles northwest of Bemidji.

Upon arrival of the deputies they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors reported the fire and say the residence was still occupied by the homeowner. Neighbors attempted to quell the fire by using garden hoses.

Solway Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene and began attacking the fire and soon gained entry into the home. Once inside the home, firefighters discovered a body.

The Beltrami County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased male as Erich L. Schissel, 56, the lone occupant of the residence.

The cause of the fire is still pending further investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Solway Fire & Rescue and the Office of Minnesota State Fire Marshal responded to the scene.