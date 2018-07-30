Lakeland PBS
Man Dies In Dirt Bike Crash Near Pine River

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 30 2018
On Friday, July 27 at 6:19 p.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash involving two dirt bikes, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.

The crash occurred on Bull Moose Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest in rural Pine River.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Jackson Snidarich of Minneapolis had crashed after rounding a corner and sliding into another dirt bike driven by Beau Pearcy, age 32 of Rice.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on Snidarich who was was later pronounced dead at the scene. Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and Pearcy did not report any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

