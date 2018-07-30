Man Dies In Dirt Bike Crash Near Pine River
On Friday, July 27 at 6:19 p.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash involving two dirt bikes, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.
The crash occurred on Bull Moose Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest in rural Pine River.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Jackson Snidarich of Minneapolis had crashed after rounding a corner and sliding into another dirt bike driven by Beau Pearcy, age 32 of Rice.
Lifesaving efforts were performed on Snidarich who was was later pronounced dead at the scene. Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and Pearcy did not report any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you so much for sharing our Mark Munson Memorial School of Rock with your... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More
Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More
This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More