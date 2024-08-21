Man Dies in Apparent Drowning in Southern Beltrami Co. Lake

A 30-year-old man has died after jumping into the water in a Cass Lake area lake in an apparent drowning.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says just after 6 last night, the man jumped off a dock and into the shallow water on Kitchi Lake, located just outside of Pennington. When he surfaced, he was unresponsive.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted by individuals at the scene and then later by law enforcement when they arrived, but they were unsuccessful.

The victim’s name has not been released. His body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.