Man Dies From Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Southeast of Brainerd

A man was pronounced dead inside a home in Oak Lawn Township from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the call was received at 7:09 PM of a report of a disturbance taking place involving shots fired at an address in Oak Lawn Township southeast of Brainerd.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male in possession of a handgun. Law enforcement witnessed the man enter the residence and a single gunshot was heard.

According to the release, after confirming all other parties involved in the incident were safely outside the residence, a drone was flow inside the residence and the man was found dead.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The incident is currently under investigation.

