Lakeland PBS

Man Dies From Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Southeast of Brainerd

Nick UrsiniOct. 15 2021

A man was pronounced dead inside a home in Oak Lawn Township from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the call was received at 7:09 PM of a report of a disturbance taking place involving shots fired at an address in Oak Lawn Township southeast of Brainerd.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male in possession of a handgun. Law enforcement witnessed the man enter the residence and a single gunshot was heard.

According to the release, after confirming all other parties involved in the incident were safely outside the residence, a drone was flow inside the residence and the man was found dead.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. The incident is currently under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Crow Wing Co. Officials Meet with Brainerd League of Women Voters

4 Students Hurt in Northwestern Minnesota School Bus Crash

Authorities Release More Info on Brainerd Man Charged with Woman’s Death

2,388 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.