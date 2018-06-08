Man Dies From Apparent Drowning In Brainerd Area Lake

A 66-year-old Brainerd man is dead after apparently drowning in a lake near Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office tells Lakeland News they responded to Gilbert Lake around 4:25 Thursday afternoon on a report of a possible drowning. The man was found in about eight feet of water in the narrows near the Gilbert Lake access. The man was pulled to shore, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the man wound up in the water and are not releasing his name until family is notified.