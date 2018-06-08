Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Man Dies From Apparent Drowning In Brainerd Area Lake

Nathan Green
Jun. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

A 66-year-old Brainerd man is dead after apparently drowning in a lake near Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office tells Lakeland News they responded to Gilbert Lake around 4:25 Thursday afternoon on a report of a possible drowning. The man was found in about eight feet of water in the narrows near the Gilbert Lake access. The man was pulled to shore, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the man wound up in the water and are not releasing his name until family is notified.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sci-Girls Sparks Interest In The STEM Fields

Community Spotlight: Operation Sandwich Provides Summer Lunches to Children

North Long Lake Association To Hold Boat Safety Training Class

Names Of People Involved In Brainerd Head-On Crash Released

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

Latest Story

Wildfire Academy Takes Over Itasca Community College

From the classroom to the field, new firefighter personal are getting some hands-on experience thanks to the annual Wildfire Academy that’s being
Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Wildfire Academy Takes Over Itasca Community College

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Area Youth Celebrate J-7

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Fishing Tips: Rods and Reels

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Sanford Offers Free “Lunch And Learn” About Health Care Directives

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Morrison County Authorities On The Lookout For Stolen Vehicle

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.